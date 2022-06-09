DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber
Addressing European Energy Security Through Equatorial Guinean LNG Exports
Equatorial Guinea's strategic location on the west coast as well as future connectivity to intra- African LNG pipelines consolidates the country's position as a top exporter to European markets.
Rich with 1.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and with an objective to become a regional gas processing hub, Equatorial Guinea's gas journey has been both ambitious and highly successful. A number of exploration campaigns, large-scale project developments and regional partnerships have served as key drivers of the country's gas expansion agenda, and now, using the African Continental Free Trade Agreement as well as its strategic location on Africa's west coast, the country is gradually positioning itself as a regional Gas Mega Hub (GMH) as well as global exporter.
