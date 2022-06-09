DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 09-Jun-2022 / 13:44 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anton Maksimenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of HR Amendment to prior notifications Previous notification (reference 00235759) b) Initial notification/Amendment had wrong number of GDRs disposed on 06/06/22 and 07/06/22 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts 1. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 1) a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Disposal b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 317.00 493 315.70 2 315.60 68 315.50 3 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 315.40 3 315.30 1 315.20 1 315.10 1 315.00 421 Aggregated information 313826.50 d) Aggregated volume 993 Price 316.039 e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-06 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

ISIN: US33835G2057
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

