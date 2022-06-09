Diversey awarded for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice

Wins Stevie Bronze Awards for Effective Leaders Program

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey Europe Operations BV (NASDAQ: DSEY) a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, has received a Bronze Award at the 2022 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards for its "Effective Leaders Training Program", run by the Emerging markets Human Resources team.

The award winning program was created out of the need to recognize and increase leadership capabilities of people managers during the heat of the pandemic. Facilitated by more than 220 leaders from over 20 countries across the Emerging markets business segment, the Effective Leaders Training Program focused on the growth and development of the participants through theoretical modules, virtual workshops and hands-on training within the 2-year period.

"We are very particular about people development and growth, and we recognize that people-managers play a critical role in creating engaged, high performing and motivated teams. The Program covers the fundamentals of leadership skills and is a collective endeavor of the Human Resources teams within our Emerging markets. We are really proud of this initiative and believe that learning is a journey with no limits. We are happy to receive a Bronze Stevie in Innovation in HR management category," said Oya Çakmak, Project Manager for the Effective Leaders Training program.

The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Stevie Awards, sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, is the only awards program to recognize innovation in all its forms in the workplace throughout 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. This year, more than 700 Nominations from organizations of all sizes, in virtually every industry from 10 nations were evaluated. From early February through late March of this year, the awards are judged by more than 100 esteemed professionals worldwide. Winners were presented their awards at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, 21 May.

