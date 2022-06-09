Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces New Live Website and CBD Product Line for Cannazall

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL, is pleased to announce that its new Cannazall.com website with over 35 new CBD products is live and taking orders.

The new Website features over 35 new and CannazALL CBD products, that include CBD, CBG, and CBN, as well as other important adaptogens and proprietary blends that bring the CannazALL product line to a new level. In addition, all CannazALL products are derived from quality Colorado hemp and are manufactured in the state of Colorado.

CEO James Ballas states "We have a tremendous amount of time and resources committed to our new site and product line. No one can look at the new site and have any doubt about our plans for growth. With over thirty-five new products, and growing, we are changing the trajectory of the Company and looking to grow at rates that we have never experienced in our history. We know that this has taken longer than we expected but we believe the results will show that the extra time to get every product right, the robust site and shopping cart, third party testing, new branding, and everything else we have done, will prove to be the right move for the Company."

The new CannazALL website also has many features that make it more user friendly and informative, as well as multiple ways for customers to checkout and pay.

The Company recorded over 100,000 visitors to Cannazall.com in the last 30 days, and with current traffic growth, projects over 150,000 visitors per month within the next 90 days.

James Ballas adds "As CEO of the Company, and being a very health-conscious person, nothing is more important to me than the quality and effectiveness of our CannazALL products. I believe that our great products and pricing, our lightning-fast shipping, our customer support, and our focus on excellence, will all work to grow the Company as more and more of our customers share the CannazALL CBD brand with others. Now that the new site and product line is up there will be regular news about our plans moving forward."

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet Products @ www.Cannazall.com

