The facility is set to become the largest solar plant in Germany and Europe. The project is expected to support agricultural activities and might also be used for green hydrogen generation.From pv magazine Germany German insurance and financial services group Signal Iduna and its Hansainvest Real Assets unit have begun construction of what could be the largest solar park in Germany - and Europe - some 30 kilometers south of Leipzig. The ground-breaking ceremony for the 650 MW solar park took place on Wednesday at the former brown coal opencast mine Witznitz II. The project is expected to require ...

