Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
09.06.2022 | 13:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen MS Invest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 24 June 2022. 



Following the merger, Investeringsforeningen MS Invest will no longer be issuer
of UTCS-shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060120863     
--------------------------------------------
Name:         MS Invest Value Aktier
--------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 24 June 2022     
--------------------------------------------
Short name:      MSIVAK        
--------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     66642         
--------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0010079631        
-----------------------------------------------------
Name:          Sparinvest Value Aktier KL A
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:       SPIVAKLA          
-----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 3821            
-----------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
