Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen MS Invest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 24 June 2022. Following the merger, Investeringsforeningen MS Invest will no longer be issuer of UTCS-shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060120863 -------------------------------------------- Name: MS Invest Value Aktier -------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 24 June 2022 -------------------------------------------- Short name: MSIVAK -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 66642 -------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010079631 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Sparinvest Value Aktier KL A ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPIVAKLA ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3821 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66