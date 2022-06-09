Mohali, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - As a part of their ten-fold growth strategy, Level Up PR plans to employ over 150 highly skilled employees in their new office in Mohali by the end of 2023.

According to studies, an office can have a significant impact on an employee's productivity. Many companies choose to relocate to a new office as they want to find a place where their employees can thrive and the company can flourish. In addition, the company's office space reflects its personality. It plays a pivotal role in highlighting the company's culture.

An office space that is work-focused yet relaxing nurtures the long-term goals of a company. Such is the plan for Level Up PR. The company plans to expand its presence in domestic and international markets and has announced the launch of its new office building in the Silicon Valley of North India - Mohali. This new multi-storey office building will be located in Mohali's Sector 82 and will cover an area of approximately 5000 square feet each at all three levels.

To grow more than ten-fold its current size by the end of 2023, over 150 new highly skilled employees will be boarded in the new office. These recruits will assist the company to expand its capacity of services by providing digital marketing aid to clients all over the world and will be contributing to the company's exponential growth goals.

Returning to the idea of a new office, the amenities that a good workspace provides increase employees' productivity, performance, health and safety, comfort, concentration, job satisfaction, and morale. It also makes going to work each day a pleasant experience.

About Level Up PR

Founded by Sahil Sachdeva, Level Up PR is a full-service digital marketing company that works with personal brands and businesses to stand out in today's digital world through unique and innovative PR strategies. They provide customized strategies to their clients to position their brand at the top of the game and establish their rapport. Their services include digital PR, personal branding, online reputation management, crisis management, social media growth, celebrity giveaways, social media verification, and billboards.

Level Up PR follows the framework that begins by establishing a mutual understanding by learning about the client's needs. Following that, they assess their questionnaire responses. Then the client's story is used to develop their goals and objectives, followed by the development of the necessary PR strategy. They also examine the inventory that they provide to the clients in exchange for their services. Finally, they measure the impact of their work on the internet.

The company has served over 1000 clients from all over the world. They have assisted a couple dozen of their clients in becoming verified. They have secured top tier placements for their clients in Forbes, USA TODAY, GQ, Business Insider, and other publications. Level Up PR is an expert at what it does, as evidenced by its appearances in top-tier magazines such as USA TODAY, Entrepreneur, Yahoo and many others. Looking forward, they want to grow in terms of their expertise as well and thus making a bigger impact.

Media Contact

Name - Sahil Sachdeva

Email - sahil@levelupclout.com

Contact - +1 707 377 8898

