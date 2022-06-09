Adcore Inc.: Adcore Launches New Blog Focused on Digital Marketing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced the launch of its new blog on the Company's website. Adcore believes that its new blog will better serve its growing customer base and provide valuable industry insights. The blog is constantly being updated with the latest industry news and articles and is aligned with the Company's brand identity, vision and mission.

The blog aims to help marketing professionals such as chief marketing officers and marketing managers better understand and harness the power of digital marketing technology to grow their businesses.

The new blog features a wide variety of popular categories in digital marketing, including: PPC, e-commerce, advertising channels, technology and more. The blog's content is created and delivered through various mediums including traditional blog posts, news reports, videos, "how to" articles and trending topics. Additionally, Adcore's blog will also feature a capital markets section focused on marketing and AdTech, providing industry developments and updates to help readers understand the sector at large.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "In today's world, content is becoming more and more crucial, as it answers our audience's questions and helps to build trust, develop relationships, improve conversions, and increase engagement. Customers expect high-quality, consistent content from their favorite brands, and Adcore's new blog is all about that and more. The new blog is an exciting addition to our website, allowing digital marketing professionals from around the world to connect, read and share opinions."

"The Company is already experiencing a dramatic increase in its subscriber base, demonstrating the value and relevance of the content that Adcore is providing. We look forward to further leveraging the blog to support our existing customers." Mr. Brill concluded.

Visit the new blog at: https://www.adcore.com/blog

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

