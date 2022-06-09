OL GROUPE: ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE RETURNS TO OL AND SIGNS UNTIL 2025

Lyon, 9 June 2022

OL Groupe is both pleased and proud to announce that Alexandre Lacazette, the striker trained at OL, will return to Lyon for the next three seasons. Transferred in July 2017 to Arsenal for a record €60 million (including bonuses), Lacazette has decided, at age 31, to come back to the club that saw him grow up and become one of the game's greatest strikers ever.

His contract with English club Arsenal, where he played more than 200 matches over five seasons and scored 71 goals, has expired, and the French international (16 caps) has signed with OL until 30 June 2025, despite the interest expressed by many major European clubs over the last few weeks.

Lacazette arrived at OL in 2003 at the age of 12 and played 15 seasons with the club, including eight on the professional side. He played in 275 matches and scored 129 goals, making him one of the Club's highest scorers ever, behind Fleury Di Nallo, Bernard Lacombe and Serge Chiesa.

A member of the 2012 team that won the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions, Lacazette also has the distinction of scoring the first goal ever at Groupama Stadium on 9 January 2016 against Troyes (4-1). He still holds the record for goals scored in a single Ligue 1 season by an OL player (28 in 2016/17) and is the only player to have scored 20 or more goals in three consecutive Ligue 1 seasons.

Obtaining Alexandre Lacazette, a highly-skilled and well-rounded player, had been the Club's priority for several months and is right in line with the new strategy the Club intends to implement.

This second off-season signing, which comes on the heels of Rémy Riou's return to the Club and contract extensions for Maxence Caqueret and Anthony Lopes, is testimony to OL Groupe's determination to generate fresh momentum for its men's professional team.



