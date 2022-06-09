Driven by strong international performance, Enlaps, a startup dedicated to developing a complete solution for image capture and analysis, boasts a 45% growth rate in 2021. Underlying these results is the sales success of Tikee the company's autonomous timelapse camera connected to a SaaS platform which has become a tool of reference for real-time remote project monitoring. In order to leverage its momentum and meet market demand, Enlaps announces the launch of its new Tikee 3 PRO+ camera, and the opening of its cloud platform, myTikee, to all third-party IP cameras.

International markets driving growth

Enlaps, a French startup founded in 2015, has enjoyed lightning-fast development, with its total growth rate reaching 45% in 2021, due in large part to an 80% lift in international sales:

7,500 cameras sold to 3,000 clients in 62 countries.

A revenue increase of +45% in 2021.

Clients from all sectors (events, tourism, research, construction).

A new camera, and a cloud platform now accessible to all IP cameras

Enlaps continues its development and consolidates its international presence through two main initiatives:

The launch of the company's new Tikee 3 PRO+ camera, inspired by feedback from image, project management construction professionals. In response to growing worldwide demand in the field of project monitoring, Enlaps has engineered its camera to be compatible with all telecommunication networks. The new product, offering enhanced capacities for real-time photo video capture, now includes a waterproof connector for use with a tailor-designed external solar panel, extending its autonomy by a factor of 3.

Opening access to the company's cloud platform, myTikee, designed for the analysis, visualization and sharing of innovative professional quality content. In order to provide every user with a unique experience, the Enlaps platform is now accessible to all third-party IP cameras (including Axis, Sony, etc.).

Tikee makes real-time remote project monitoring available to professionals in all types of industries: a wide-angle camera of professional quality, powered autonomously by integrated solar panels and connected via LTE to myTikee, a cloud-based platform for the storing, editing, analyzing, and sharing of captured data, making possible to manage a fleet of cameras thanks to AI. Enlaps, who manufactures its products in France, works with businesses of all size to meet their specific needs, allows companies to control the progress of their projects and share information with all stakeholders, thanks to a unique user experience, enhanced with attractive features (timelapse builder, before/after effects, etc.).

Antoine Auberton, CEO, Enlaps: "We are delighted to have received such an enthusiastic welcome from our clients, both in France and internationally. Their feedback has inspired the launch of the Tikee 3 PRO+ and the opening of myTikee, to all types of IP cameras, with the aim of meeting user expectations in terms of quality, ease of use and performance."

