Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIOX), has been invited to attend the ROTH 8th Annual London Conference at the InterContinental London Park Lane, London, UK.

Bioceres Chairman Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco and Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube will attend the event in-person where they will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company's recently announced fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results and the merger agreement with Marrone Bio Innovations.

ROTH 8th Annual London Conference

Date: June 21-23, 2022

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Attendees: Chairman Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco, and Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on ROTH 8th Annual London Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005566/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

BIOX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Bioceres Crop Solutions

investorrelations@biocerescrops.com