FinancialNewsMedia.com: Miners are Increasing Operations In Copper, Lithium & Cobalt Projects Owing To Rising Demand

Palm Beach, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Gold always seems to be in the spotlight, some other metals will also be important in 2022. Copper, Silver, Zinc, Lithium, Nickel and Lead should also be in investor's radar. An article in Mining.com discussed a report from Finch Solutions said that the Mining industry will continue to fly-high through 2022. It said Global miners can continue to expect an "exceptional year of earnings" through 2022 as a broad commodity price rally underpins strong financial results for most actors, according to a new report from Fitch Solutions. Despite sky-high earnings, Fitch expects miners to maintain restraint over capital expenditure, instead focusing on further debt reduction with the additional profits generated this year and next. According to the report, the industry is in the age of disruption with technology, changing consumption patterns and environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations shaping the future of market players and inevitably determining success - or the contrary. It said: "Major mining companies could weather the covid-19 pandemic better, primarily thanks to higher metal prices following the first quarter of 2020. Fitch expects these financial results to be even stronger through FY2022. The updated guidance reflects more robust financials, low base effects, and a general vision to return to pre-planned levels of activity with the assumption that there would be no more lockdowns that could once again hamper miners' capabilities, Fitch says." Active Companies in the markets today include Rockridge Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: RRRLF) (TSX-V: ROCK), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) (TSX: TECK.A), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM), Foran Mining Corporation (OTCQX: FMCXF) (TSXV: FOM).

Fitch Solutions continued: "MINERS WILL INCREASE INVESTMENTS IN COPPER, LITHIUM AND NICKEL PROJECTS OWING TO THE RISING DEMAND - Going forward, Fitch expects miners to increase investments in copper, lithium and nickel projects owing to the rising demand for these metals from the renewable energy, battery and electric vehicle sectors. However, in taking a closer look at individual company capex figures, FitchSolutions says the overall trend remains that companies are investing more in developing their existing assets than in exploring new ones. "

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: RRRLF) (TSX-V: ROCK) BREAKING NEWS: Rockridge Resources to Commence Fully Funded Drill Program at its High-Grade Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (Frankfurt: RR0) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its fully funded Summer 2022 diamond drill program is set to commence in mid-July at the Knife Lake Copper VMS Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). Using the results and interpretation from the 2021 geophysical programs, as well as the 2021 drill and field programs, the upcoming program will focus on Geophysical VTEM targets at the Gilbert Lake zones. Furthermore, the Company is evaluating other targets across the property as well as infill and expansion drill targets at the deposit. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 82 claims totaling 56,865 hectares (140,516 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:

https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-Region-20210331-003.jpg

Plans for Upcoming Summer Diamond Drilling Program: The focus of the 2022 drill program will be on the highly prospective Gilbert Lake target area. The Gilbert Lake targets were identified from the results and interpretation of the 2021 geophysical, drill and field programs. Results from these programs show that airborne VTEM surveys can successfully identify zones of VMS-style mineralization hosted in favourable stratigraphy on the property. Additionally, the Company is currently finalizing 3D modeling of the VTEM data focusing on the highest-priority drill targets for the upcoming program. Rockridge has signed contracts for the installation of the exploration camp, helicopter rental and a preferred drill contractor to support the upcoming program.

Rockridge's CEO, Jonathan Wiesblatt, commented: "Returning to the Knife Lake Project for a summer drilling campaign is a top priority for Rockridge. Exploration at target areas outside of the existing mineral resource offers compelling discovery potential as there has been limited historical work done on these highly prospective targets. Our work to date has only advanced our thesis that the identified target areas display very common characteristics synonymous with comparable VMS systems. Our efforts have been focused on identifying new prospective VMS discoveries in and around the Knife Lake deposit. The project remains an exciting exploration story that can offer investors exposure to a top mining jurisdiction and to commodities in high demand like copper. We look forward to updating our shareholders in the coming weeks."

Knife Lake Target Areas 2022 Drill Program:

https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/KF-Target-Areas-20220329.jpg

Specifically, management has assessed high-priority targets that include additional drill testing in the Gilbert Lake Area. The planned holes will further investigate strike-length continuity of the mineralized horizon intersected in 2021 drilling, which remains open to the south. The holes will also evaluate potential zoning of mineralization, which is commonly observed in VMS systems. Additional holes at a newly discovered copper showing at the Gilbert West Area have also been prioritized. The holes will target the down-dip extension of a mineralized and intensely altered volcanic package which is interpreted to be the Knife Lake stratigraphic horizon. The Gilbert West target has never been drill tested. CONTINUED…Read this full release for Rockridge Resourcesat: https://rockridgeresourcesltd.com/news-and-media/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) (TSX: TECK.A) ("Teck") recently announced that it has amended certain terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to US$500 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by Teck, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes" and each a "Series" of Notes), in the order of priority shown in the table below.

Teck amended the Tender Offer as follows: extended the (i) Early Tender Deadline to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 13, 2022 (originally June 7, 2022), (ii) Price Determination Date to 10:00 a.m., New York City time on June 14, 2022 (originally June 8, 2022), and (iii) Early Settlement Date to June 16, 2022 (originally June 10, 2022); and modified the applicable Fixed Spread as set forth in the Offer to Purchase (the "Original Fixed Spread") to the applicable amended Fixed Spread.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase dated May 24, 2022 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, which may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation as described below. Subject to applicable law, Teck may waive any and all of these conditions or extend, terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer with respect to one or more Series of Notes and/or increase or decrease the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount. The Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer, the withdrawal deadline was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2022.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was recently named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens in the U.S. in annual rankings based on the environmental, social and governance practices of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies.

Freeport ranked 61st overall and fifth in the Minerals Industry category. This is the 10th time the company has made the list since 2007. Freeport most recently made the top 100 in 2019.

The rankings are compiled annually by 3BL Media in partnership with Institutional Shareholder Services. They are based on an analysis of publicly available information, such as corporate websites, financial disclosures and reports on sustainability, as well as reputable third parties such as federal regulatory agencies.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) (TSX: HBM) recently announced the results of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of its 100%-owned Copper World Complex in Arizona, which includes the recently discovered Copper World deposits along with the Rosemont deposit. All dollar amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The valuation metrics presented in this news release are based on a preliminary economic assessment that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of mineral resources. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

Foran Mining Corporation (OTCQX: FMCXF) (TSXV: FOM) recently announced the grand opening of its Saskatchewan Head Office. The Company's office in Saskatoon will be the operating headquarters supporting all in-province initiatives at its 100%-owned McIlvenna Bay development project and surrounding properties. The company held an event at its office yesterday hosting provincial and municipal government members.

Dan Myerson, Foran's Executive Chairman & CEO, commented: "We are honoured to make Saskatoonour home as we become the province's first copper producer. Our goal is to deliver carbon-neutral critical metal production and help establish Saskatchewan as leader in a transforming and decarbonizing world. Saskatchewan is a top-ranked jurisdiction for mining globally, and we are extremely grateful to grow in this abundant province."

