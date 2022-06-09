374Water, Inc.: 374Water to Engage ESG Investors in the 8th Annual Roth London Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) a leading sustainability innovator in the water and waste industries announced today that management will be participating in the 8th Annual Roth London Conference June 21-23, 2022 London, England.

The Company's participation follows third party validation and momentum from recent announcements, including:

Orange County Sanitation District ("OC San"), of Fountain Valley, California, has purchased a 374Water AirSCWO system as part of an agreement to demonstrate a commercial-scale system to treat raw primary and secondary sludge, biosolids, and food waste.

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Israel's Ministry of Energy (MoE), along with the Israel Innovation Authority, have selected 374Water and Environmental Services Company, Ltd. (ESC) to conduct a cleantech project through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program. 374Water and ESC will adapt and deploy an AirSCWO Nix6 system to harness energy and resource recovery from hazardous organic waste using supercritical water oxidation. The $3.5M USD project will accelerate technology innovation on the water-energy nexus. BIRD Energy will contribute $900,000 USD.

374Water's revolutionary AirSCWO technology converts waste to recoverable energy, water, and minerals, while eliminating organic pollutants including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS.

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

