Global chemical manufacturer OQ Chemicals is further expanding its management team: Effective immediately, Dr. Albrecht Schwerin will be responsible for operations as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With his extensive knowledge and experience in the chemical industry, Dr. Schwerin will significantly contribute to strengthening OQ Chemicals and its global production sites. His core responsibilities include strategic transformation programs and the sustainability initiative "reduce", with which OQ Chemicals is striving for climate neutrality. Until now, the COO function has been performed on an interim basis by Managing Director Dr. Oliver Borgmeier.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Albrecht Schwerin to the OQ Chemicals management team. With his contribution, we will be able to efficiently implement the transformation and growth course we have already started to sustainably lead OQ Chemicals into a successful future. The new structure now allows us to further develop our core competence as one of the leading manufacturers of oxo chemicals and to continue to supply our customers worldwide with high-performance products reliably," commented Dr. Borgmeier.

"Our goal is to transform OQ Chemicals into a modern and climate-neutral company. We will make our organization more agile and efficient to promote sustainable growth and increase our competitiveness. Such changes are only possible with qualified and motivated employees, whom we support to the best of our ability. Our focus is on strengthening oxo intermediates and targeted growth in oxo performance chemicals," said Dr. Schwerin. "It will be an exciting task to drive functional and operational excellence of OQ Chemicals, and I look forward to tackling this challenge together with the leadership team."

Dr. Albrecht Schwerin has more than 25 years of experience in the chemical industry. Most recently, he was managing director and plant manager of Dynamit Nobel GmbH ES, a Novasep Group company. Other positions in his career have included management positions at Henkel, Cognis, Celanese, and Oxea, the predecessor company of OQ Chemicals. Dr. Albrecht Schwerin studied chemistry and holds a doctorate from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany. He has received a Global Executive Master of Business Administration (GEMBA) degree from the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: chemicals.oq.com/media/media-service

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.oq.com.

