Oscillate Plc - Investee Update: Psych Admission to AQSE

Oscillate plc

("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")

Investee Company Update:

Psych Capital PLC Admission to AQSE

Oscillate PLC ( AQSE: MUSH) is pleased to announce that Psych Capital PLC ("Psych Capital"), a portfolio company of Oscillate in which the Company has a 16.15% stake, has this morning been admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market under the TIDM "PSY" and the ISIN number GB00BL6CJQ54.

Psych Capital is an incubation and investment firm that deploys early-stage capital whilst building or supporting new companies in Europe's psychedelic science and healthcare industry. Psych Capital operates a leading business-to-business media and content industry data, insights, and networking platform, PSYCH, with over 20,000+ subscribers.

Psych Capital intends to identify, fund and support the building of future companies across three core pillars: therapeutic treatments, drug development, and data/artificial intelligence.

To date PSYCH Symposium events has offered over 80 speakers, including Professor David Nutt, Christian Angermayer and Rick Doblin, welcomed over 3,000+ delegates and generated strong revenue through sponsorship and ticket sales.

Psych Capital is also developing the Blossom Database pursuant to a third-party licensing arrangement, and Psych Capital will work to develop an artificial intelligence platform that will provide biotech companies with advanced clinical data that will be able to fast-track drug development and loop back the real-world data, in a centralized database, to provide feedback on molecules and associated therapy programmes.

Fungai Ndoro, Director of Oscillate, commented: "We are delighted at the successful listing of Psych Capital on the AQSE Growth Market and believe that this company has great potential as a driver and significant influencer of the emerging psychedelics industry, in the UK. We believe that Psych Capital has an exciting future ahead and see this listing as a significant part of it."

