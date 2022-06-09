Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cannabis roll-up company and owner of multi-brand cannabis eCommerce and marketing company mellow, today announced that Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver, will be featured on Benzinga's All Access Series on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time..

Benzinga's All Access show is a hub for discovering the latest trending stocks and investment opportunities and where individual investors get front-row access to live CEO interviews, due diligence presentations and Q&As with company leadership.

Benzinga All Access Series Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

Location: Benzinga All Access Series

"I invite everyone to join us tomorrow for this exclusive event with Benzinga," said Gurney. "The Benzinga All Access Series is a great opportunity for investors to learn about the CBD of Denver story and our plans to dominate the European CBD and cannabis markets."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. owns 100% of Rockflowr a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. As a Cannabis Roll-Up company CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through the Rockflowr brand CBDD has been able to build a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

About Mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy. With offices in the UK and Switzerland CBDD is able to offer and end-to-end service proposition for brands wanting to enter and/or operate across the UK / EU markets, including manufacturing, production, supply-chain, distribution, eCommerce and Marketing.

