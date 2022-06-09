KNIME, the open source data science company, today announced a strategic partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to democratize access to data analytics across all roles and departments.

Understanding data is critical for creating business value. With the global data analytics market worth more than $200 billion, it's necessary for as many people as possible across roles, departments and industries to have access to analytics in their daily jobs for overall better productivity.

"Many of our customers rely on Snowflake to power virtually any data workload at scale, while utilizing KNIME to gain value from that data," said Paul Treichler, VP of global partnerships at KNIME.

Tarik Dwiek, Snowflake's head of technology partnerships, added, "In partnership with KNIME, we look to enrich the Snowflake ecosystem with tools that can enable an even greater share of enterprises and both technical and non-technical users of data."

The joint offering means that users can access and manipulate data in Snowflake with a low-/no-code platform at no cost. KNIME Analytics Platform is a fully featured analytics workflow "designer" that can be used in conjunction with Snowflake's Data Cloud to perform a broad range of analytics tasks from data prep to data science. Users can leverage the drag-and-drop interface to prepare and explore data, rapidly build analytical models, create data apps, and present results in BI tools such as Tableau or Power BI.

KNIME is flexible and extensible, giving data experts the freedom to work in their preferred environment. Users can build sophisticated analytic models in its low-code/no-code environment or script custom algorithms in a language of their choice with built-in integrations with R, Python, Java and more.

KNIME has a vibrant open source community of users who share their knowledge and expertise in specialized forums. Technical and non-technical teams can make use of this community to leverage pre-built components and workflows to accelerate their time to value and also upskill themselves through comprehensive free training and learning content available from KNIME. Upskilling non-technical teams to use data science and analytics leaves technical teams with greater bandwidth and freedom to concentrate on more complex tasks.

Across industries, enterprises can also take advantage of KNIME's commercial offering. KNIME Server offers a suite of features for automation, governance, production deployment and MLOps. Snowflake working in concert with KNIME Server enables organizations to move beyond pilot projects and build enterprise-scale data solutions that are compliant and accessible across the organization. Lastly, KNIME extends the deployment flexibility of Snowflake to the analytics layer, allowing enterprises to utilize the right resources for a given workload or scenario.

"We are excited about the partnership between Snowflake and KNIME," said Ryan Bosshart, CEO of phData, the Snowflake 2021 RSI Partner of the Year and KNIME Elite Partner. "We've been building with both Snowflake and KNIME because we believe in platforms and technology that make it easier for people to build data products, in both business and technical roles. I'm excited to see what new use cases are possible with this combination."

About KNIME

KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data.

KNIME software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the business to the bleeding edge of modern data science, integrating the latest AI and machine learning techniques. KNIME is distinct in its open approach, which ensures easy adoption and future-proof access to new technologies.

Headquartered in Zurich, KNIME has offices in Austin, TX, Konstanz and Berlin. Learn more at www.knime.com.

