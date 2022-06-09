Sparta Group's E-Waste Division - ERS International Secures Durham Region Wide Contract

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is proud to announce that its e-waste division, ERS International, is regularly collecting, as well as processing tonnes of e-waste from Durham Region residents. It's all part of a program that enables residents across Durham to utilize black bins to get rid of old cell phones, computers, tablets, cameras, and other electronic devices instead of throwing them in the trash.

Black bins can be found in multi-residential housing. Currently over 80 condo sites have a 90-gallon black bin that can be filled with e-waste. More locations are expected to be added to the program. Any e-waste from single family dwellings can go to Durham's Waste Management Facility and is then collected and processed by ERS.

"The best part about this program is that we recycle, and reuse 100 percent of the materials deposited into the black bin," said John O'Bireck, President of Sparta Group.

While recycling has become increasingly simple for products like drink cans and plastic jugs, recycling of old electronics is often difficult because many jurisdictions don't' have standardized curbside pick-up of e-waste. Durham has made it a priority and Sparta is thrilled to be part of their program.

"We can handle a large volume of e-waste and know from the constant calls we get that residents want an easy way to recycle their gadgets. Sadly, if it isn't easy to recycle, many people just don't do it. In Durham Region it is as simple as using your black bin," stated O'Bireck.

"I applaud Durham Region for offering the black box and Sparta for making the recycling possible. I wish all communities had the black box," said Durham resident, Joanne Sprung.

The estimated amount of e-waste collected in Durham Region each year is nearly 700,000 kilograms or 1.5 million pounds. Research shows recycling 1-million cell phones can reduce greenhouse gas emissions equal to removing about 1,400 cars from the road.

Sparta Group's ERS International partners with world-renowned electronics companies, governments, technology firms, financial institutions, and many other industry sectors to dispose of millions of tonnes of electronic waste safely and securely each year.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

