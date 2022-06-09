Luma Financial Technologies Announces Latest Partnerships Bolstering Platforms Annuity Solutions

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), the world's top independent multi-issuer annuities and structured products platform, is proud to announce the many new firms partnering to use the Luma platform.

Over the past year, Luma has added many independent and bank broker/dealers, IMOs, multiple insurance carriers, and several new product features to the platform, elevating the Luma Annuities experience for advisors across North America and beyond.

Luma is currently partnering with the following organizations:

American Portfolios

Ash Brokerage

Breakthrough Insurance Group

Brokers' Choice of America

Commonwealth

Crump Life Insurance Services

Financial Gravity

Fifth Third Securities

Highland Capital Brokerage

Independent Financial Group

Infinex Financial Group

InsurMark

Laidlaw

Madison Avenue Securities

The BluePrint Insurance Services

The Investment Center

Wedbush Wealth Management

Wentworth Financial Partners

"We've made great progress on our mission to simplify product complexities and use innovative technology to improve advisor experience and client outcomes, especially in the annuity space," said Keith Burger, Head of Distribution at Luma Financial Technologies. "While annuities are not a new asset class, they have greatly evolved over the years and are growing in popularity, especially considering the recent uncertainty and volatility in financial markets. We're excited to bring our annuity solutions to so many organizations and advisors who share our vision."

Since Luma's expansion into the annuity space, innovative enhancements, such as the launch of Luma Compare and Replacement Analysis, have increased advisor usage and efficiency within the platform. These advanced technology features provide users with comparison functionality, streamlined processes, top-quality training and compliance systems, plus a wide range of annuity carriers, all in one portal. These client solutions include fee-only and commissionable products for RIAs and comprehensive financial advisors to cover all annuity product sets.

For more information on Luma's annuity solutions, visit https://lumafintech.com/annuities-landing-page/.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, Luma is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

