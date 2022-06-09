Funding received from L Catterton-backed parent of Chopt and Dos Toros, Founders Table, to accelerate expansion and launch franchising program.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Gelband & Company, a New York-based investment banking firm focused on strategic growth capital investments and M&A transactions, is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent for Sweet Chick Lyfe, LLC ("Sweet Chick"), a popular New York-based restaurant group specializing in chicken and waffles. The funds will be used to fuel the rapid growth and expansion of Sweet Chick throughout New York City, Los Angeles, and beyond, as well as for the completion of the restaurant's transformation to a fast casual model. The company has also expressed interest in exploring franchising as a part of its growth model. Gelband & Company previously completed the first institutional equity financing for Five Guys Burger and Fries.





"I am very excited to have added such a strong investor as a partner in Founders Table. The deep industry experience of their management team will be invaluable as Sweet Chick accelerates toward becoming a national restaurant brand," said John Seymour, founder and CEO of Sweet Chick. "Gelband & Company did a wonderful job of helping me navigate the unforeseeable financing obstacles presented by the pandemic and closed the transaction expeditiously while ensuring a good deal for Sweet Chick and its investors."

"Alex Gelband and Tom Bell from Gelband & Company were a pleasure to work with, making the due diligence and closing process seamless and easy with great communication," said Rick Goldberg, CFO of Founders Table. "We look forward to working with Gelband & Company on future transactions and could not be happier to be partnering with Sweet Chick on the company's expansion."

About Gelband & Company

For over 35 years, Gelband & Company, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer based in New York City, has been a trusted advisor to individuals and organizations seeking to create value through strategic transactions. The firm has completed over 100 deals, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and placements, and go-public transactions. For more information, please visit http://www.gelband.com.

About Sweet Chick

Originally founded in 2013 as a full-service restaurant concept in Brooklyn, Sweet Chick has grown to seven locations in New York City and Los Angeles, including Citi Field and iconic Dodger Stadium, with additional locations planned for development. Restaurants offer New American Comfort food, specializing in chicken and waffles.

About Founders Table

Founders Table Restaurant Group launched in January 2020 to create, acquire, and cultivate innovative and profitable founder-led restaurant companies. With four brands and nearly 100 restaurant locations in its portfolio, Founders Table leans on digital and operational innovation to drive the growth of its industry-leading culinary concepts. Current Founders Table investments include Chopt, Dos Toros, FIELDTRIP, and Sweet Chick.

