easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 09-Jun-2022 / 14:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.541529 3.789994 6.331523 47993572 or reached Position of previous 0.000354 0.146204 0.146558 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 19259269 2.540767 US2778562098 5775 0.000762 Sub Total 8.A 19265044 2.541529%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 32732 0.004318 Call Option 16/12/2022 N/A 34590 0.004563 Call Option 17/06/2022 N/A 730620 0.096387 Sub Total 8.B1 797942 0.105268%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 6/7/2022 N/A Cash 13600000 1.794172 Swaps 29/7/2022 N/A Cash 5549232 0.732079 Swaps 31/8/2022 N/A Cash 503549 0.066430 Swaps 21/9/2022 N/A Cash 12351 0.001629 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 156895 0.020698 Swaps 30/11/2022 N/A Cash 201 0.000027 Swaps 30/12/2022 N/A Cash 1046 0.000138 Swaps 31/1/2023 N/A Cash 470 0.000062 Swaps 28/2/2023 N/A Cash 91106 0.012019 Swaps 28/4/2023 N/A Cash 40437 0.005335 Swaps 31/7/2023 N/A Cash 50342 0.006641 Swaps 25/8/2023 N/A Cash 44454 0.005865 Swaps 31/8/2023 N/A Cash 39053 0.005152 Swaps 25/9/2023 N/A Cash 235397 0.031055 Swaps 25/10/2023 N/A Cash 4679 0.000617 Swaps 31/10/2023 N/A Cash 245367 0.032370 Swaps 27/12/2023 N/A Cash 76598 0.010105 Swaps 25/1/2024 N/A Cash 484548 0.063924 Swaps 26/2/2024 N/A Cash 242273 0.031962 Swaps 25/3/2024 N/A Cash 35913 0.004738 Swaps 28/3/2024 N/A Cash 6146378 0.810857 Swaps 25/4/2024 N/A Cash 83196 0.010976 Swaps 8/8/2024 N/A Cash 214411 0.028286 Swaps 10/5/2027 N/A Cash 38100 0.005026 Put Option 16/12/2022 N/A Physical 34590 0.004563 Sub Total 8.B2 27930586 3.684726%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.468948% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc Bank of U.S Trust Co America of Delaware Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 167307 EQS News ID: 1372275 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2022 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)