Black Owned Media Equity and Sustainability Institute: BOMESI Celebrates Black-Owned Media Impact with 4 Day Conference on Juneteenth Weekend

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / New York non-profit, Black Owned Media Equity Sustainability Institute (BOMESI), is gearing up to host a celebration of the impact of Black-Owned Media Outlets with the Black-Owned Media Weekend.

Black Owned publications have been around since as early as the 1820's and served as a singular source for news stories that were relevant to the interests of African Americans and their communities. Black media ownership has always faced significant obstacles then and two centuries later, they continue to struggle to access advertising revenue which could allow them to operate independently.

The Black-Owned Media Weekend event is being sponsored by HP, Inc ., Build in Tulsa , Taboola and will take place from Thursday, June 16, 2022 to Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. The four day celebration will kick off with a welcome reception at the Hotel Indigo, with conference sessions to take place at the Agora Event Center. Attendees to the event will gain valuable insights and strategies from an impressive line-up of presenters to double their bottom line, optimize their sales strategy, develop their audience and SEO and update their technology stack. Some of the guest speakers will be Keith Clinkscales, media entrepreneur, founder of The Shadow League, former CEO REVOLT, Lindsey Farrar Publisher, CRWNMAG, Alfred A. Edmond Jr. SVP/Executive Editor-at-Large BLACK ENTERPRISE and Marques E. Zak, Head of Multicultural Marketing, American Express.

But it's not just about learning new strategies for success in the industry. Black Owned Media Weekend will offer a plethora of networking opportunities for attendees. Participants will also be treated to a lesson in history, culture and legacy from the Black Wall Street Tour- the once thriving economic and cultural mecca in Tulsa. There will also be an opportunity to indulge in black culture and entertainment at the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival at Historical Greenwood Ave. The conference will culminate with a party at the historic Dresser Mansion.

Black Owned Media, Equity and Sustainability Institute was founded in 2020 with the aim of uniting and advancing Black Owned Media businesses, educate the public on the importance of the platforms and provide resources to support Black owned media outlets. One of the curators of BOMESI, Devon Christopher Johnson, is excited about the event. He said: "This is an opportunity to learn strategies to break through the prejudices and systematic barriers that have influenced our access to advertising deals, arbitrary rate setting and buying restrictions."

Co-founder Of BOMESI, Rhonesha Byng, echoed Johnson's sentiments. She said: "We want to champion a major reset in the industry and it starts here with this conference. This is just one of the many ways BOMESI is supporting Black-owned Media organizations by equipping them with the knowledge and the resources they need to overcome the age old challenges and chart a path of success for future generations."

Registration is now open for the Black Owned Media Weekend. BOMESI has reserved various hotels at discounted rates for those who want to attend the event. While there is a small registration fee, the organization will be covering travel and accommodations for up to 50 individuals from Black-owned media companies. For further information or to sign up, visit: https://blackownedmediaweekend.com .

