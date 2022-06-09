BSV Blockchain Association wins at the AIBC Summit Americas (Toronto)

ZUG, Switzerland, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At AIBC Summit Americas in Toronto, the BSV Blockchain Association was honoured to win the Blockchain Government Initiative of the Year.

The BSV Blockchain Association won this award for their dedication, relationship building and educational outreach with governments. They are working on providing better awareness learning around BSV, its solutions and products.

Winning the AIBC's Blockchain Government Initiative of the Year award will help the BSV Blockchain Association build stronger relationships for future government, NGOs, business and enterprise outreach opportunities and projects, thus creating better awareness of BSV.

BSV Blockchain Association Founding President, Jimmy Nguyen said: "We are delighted to win this award and hugely appreciate this recognition from the team at AIBC for all the effort that is going into promoting the use of BSV blockchain."

"As an Association we are committed to showing how bitcoin and blockchain has actual use for the public, governments, and industries. We are working to demonstrate how scalable and useful Bitcoin's original protocol is for making micro payments and big data applications worldwide. That is why one of the Association's key aims is to engage with governments and organizations the world over to show them the benefit and uses of BSV to have them use blockchain."

About BSV Blockchain Association

BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.