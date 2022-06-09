True REST Float Spa: Let the World's Greatest Fathers Experience True REST

Surprise Fathers with Flotation Therapy from True REST Float Spa

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Finding an exceptional gift for remarkable dads has never been more accessible with True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand. The relaxing gift of a 60-minute float therapy session will positively impact their well-being, especially stepping away from their daily responsibilities to enjoy a holistic moment to unwind. The Father's Day three-pack float deal from True REST Float Spa makes an excellent gift for celebrating the holiday. It includes three flotation therapy sessions starting at $139 for non-members and $117 for members beginning Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 19 at participating locations.

"True REST Float Spa's float deals are a great way to share a memorable, unique and beneficial experience with the dads in our lives. While some may have enjoyed floating before, now they have a chance for extra moments of relaxation. For those who've never tried it, the float pack deal is a perfect introduction into the practice and allows anyone to take their time discovering its all-natural advantages," said Mandy Rowe, president of True REST Float Spa.

As a decades-long practice backed by science to improve the state of the body and mind's health and wellness, float therapy focuses on reducing surrounding components of external environments so guests can turn inward to meditate, self-reflect or exist in a quiet space for relaxation. The benefits from this profound method of holisticism are two-fold; it addresses physical conditions that often reduce the body's ability to function daily, like chronic pain, fibromyalgia or muscle tension, while also tackling mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, sleep disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. Floating is also best for muscle recovery, athletic recovery and a solution for a happier, healthy mind.

Flotation therapy is one of the most holistic therapies available and focuses on two key components to produce its positive effects on practitioners: sensory deprivation and zero-gravity. As guests float in a pod filled with 180 gallons of skin temperature water, its weightlessness counters gravity for an experience equivalent to floating on a cloud. The reduced stimuli through sensory deprivation lessen all five senses in favor of peace, quiet and calmness. Cultivating this stasis regularly gives the entire body a chance to recuperate from the daily activities that may produce stress hormones or heightened states of restlessness, nervousness or uncertainty.

True REST Float Spa offers flotation therapy to everyone, but families wanting to celebrate their dads can take advantage of the exclusive three flotation therapy pack deal for Father's Day. Guests who'd like to visit a spa for routine rejuvenation can learn more about True REST Float Spa's membership deals, starting at $65. Each guest has access to private suites with showers and a post-float unwinding experience with the oasis room and oxygen bar setup.

More information about the Father's Day special is available at https://truerest.com/dad/. To learn more about how True REST became a successful franchise business to support communities across the country, visit https://truerest.com/about-us/. Discover the tremendous float therapy benefits offered at the nearest location, https://www.truerest.com/locations/.

About True REST Float Spa

Ture REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 40 open locations in 22 states and another 12 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to truerest.com/about-us/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to truerestfranchising.com/true-rest-vision/.

