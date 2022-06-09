Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
09.06.2022 | 16:41
Listing of EPSO-G bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of EPSO-G UAB on the Bond List on June
15, 2022 at the request of the Company. 

 Additional info:

Issuer's name           EPSO-G UAB                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name        EPSO                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code             LT0000406530                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date       08.06.2022                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date     08.06.2027                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of the issue 75 000 000 EUR                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination           EUR 100 000 and integral multiples of EUR 1000
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest         3.117%                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name       EPSO0311727A                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates      once per year on June 8 from 2023 to 2027   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list           Baltic Bond list               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Prospectus is available in the enclosed attachment as well as on the EPSO-G and
Lithuanian bank websites. 

Company's financial information is available on the EPSO-G website.

More information on the sustainability-linked bonds can be found on the
Company's website here. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073837
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
