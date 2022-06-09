Listing of EPSO-G bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of EPSO-G UAB on the Bond List on June 15, 2022 at the request of the Company. Additional info: Issuer's name EPSO-G UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name EPSO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000406530 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 08.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 08.06.2027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 75 000 000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination EUR 100 000 and integral multiples of EUR 1000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 3.117% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name EPSO0311727A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates once per year on June 8 from 2023 to 2027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prospectus is available in the enclosed attachment as well as on the EPSO-G and Lithuanian bank websites. Company's financial information is available on the EPSO-G website. More information on the sustainability-linked bonds can be found on the Company's website here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073837