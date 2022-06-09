Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Prince of Travel, the website dedicated to helping Canadians raise their travel game, is excited to announce The Travel Summit to be held in Toronto in 2022.

"If travel is a core part of your identity, you don't want to miss this event," says founder Ricky. "Join Prince of Travel for this two-day event in which attendees will be able to attend discussion panels, breakout sessions, special offers, and more."

The Travel Summit will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, and Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the beautiful Metro Toronto Convention Centre conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

"At The Travel Summit, you'll learn how to maximize your reward points to travel the world at a fraction of the cost. Our breakout sessions are geared towards arming attendees with all of the best knowledge, tips, and strategies for traveling the world on points," Ricky continues. "In addition, we'll explore a wide range of topics about the travel industry in general and the forces that shape all of us as we move throughout the world."

The star-studded lineup of guest speakers include:

Albert Hsieh from JetAlbert and Foxtrot Dash

Andrew d'Amours from Flytrippers

Anshul Singh from Points Miles & Bling

Ashley Antidormi & Spencer Giles from Spencer & Ashley

Barry Choi from Money We Have

Carmen and Serge Sognonvi from Top Flight Family

Chris Dong from TheChrisflyer

Gilbert Ott from God Save the Points

And more

The breakout sessions will be available for the full two days of The Travel Summit, and will follow the themes of The Points Beginner, The Frequent Flyer, The Bucket List Traveller, and The Future of Travel.

General Admission tickets include:

Access to both days of keynote speeches, breakout sessions, discussion panels, and networking sessions

Lunch on both days

Video recordings of keynote and breakout sessions

Special offers from leading travel brands

And more to be announced, so be sure to enter your email address on The Travel Summit website for updates.

General admission tickets can be purchased on The Travel Summit website or log in to your member dashboard to purchase discount tickets as a Prince of Travel member.

About PrinceofTravel.com

Some of the most satisfying and luxurious travel experiences can be virtually free, simply by maximizing travel rewards. Prince of Travel was founded to help Canadian consumers raise their travel game and inspire them to head out into the world and learn more about all it has to offer.

Prince of Travel is a popular online destination for those seeking advice and guidance when selecting the right credit card for their needs. Visitors seeking to maximize their credit card rewards and points game are encouraged to use the free dynamic tools offered on the Canadian credit card page.

Media Contact

Ricky Zhang

ricky@princeoftravel.com

(541) 829-0058

The Travel Summit venue & guest presenters





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_002full.jpg.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_003full.jpg.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_004full.jpg.





Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_005full.jpg.





Figure 5

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_006full.jpg.





Figure 6

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_007full.jpg.





Figure 7

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8889/127089_9b3d6cdca42c4a7c_008full.jpg.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S.NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127089