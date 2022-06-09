Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House Ramps up Original Productions in Support of MyFlix Streaming Launch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Following what the company described as a "successful and robust Cannes Film Festival Market," Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) has announced plans to expand and accelerate the company's activities with original, high-profile productions. The new feature slate will be financed through a combination of international presales, U.S. State production incentives and private equity, with the features all planned to go to the company's forthcoming MyFlix streaming service after initial theatrical and ancillary release windows.

"This is a very exciting time for Hannover House and our business model," said C.E.O. Eric Parkinson. "Consumers around the world have moved over to an in-home streaming model as their primary entertainment platform, and the demand for new, high-quality programming has never been higher. Our original productions will not only provide operating capital for the company, but will also provide top tier programs to enhance our substantial catalog offerings on the MyFlix service," he concluded.

"Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse" is the first feature production facilitated by Hannover House, and is scheduled for delivery to international distributors in July. The film was inspired by the 1975 # 1 worldwide hit song by Michael Martin Murphey and tells the story of a young girl who is befriended by a wild stallion after tragedy strikes her family. "Wildfire" stars Chevel Shepherd, winner of NBC's "The Voice" competition, along with industry veterans Anne Heche, Adrian Paul and Michael Martin Murphey. Native American performers include Mo Brings plenty ("Yellowstone") and Cara Jade Myers ("Killers of the Flower Moon") with newcomer Olivia Slatton-Fite and indie film veterans Thesa Loving, Cassie Haley and Major Dodge, Snr. completing the principal cast.

"Buyers at Cannes instantly recognized the song and responded favorably to our cast, assembly and material," said Parkinson. "We think the U.S. market response could be even stronger as our new title track of the theme song will hit the radio market. This is the culmination of a lot of hard work and carefully planned marketing for the film," he concluded.

The film was produced by Eric Parkinson, Kyle Martens, Mike Snyder and Christian Large with directing handled by Eric Parkinson. Jon McCallum performed the edit and visual effects. Music industry legend Michael Martin Murphey has composed an original music score for the film - including a new version of "Wildfire" - and these tracks will be marketed by Hannover House as a motion picture soundtrack.

"To have our first production reach profitability prior to delivery validates the company's two-tier business model," said Parkinson. "We can utilize this enthusiasm from buyers to move into additional feature productions that will elevate the profile of our MyFlix slate as well as enhance the company's revenues and balance sheet. Our prior business model of working as a distributor or sales agency for third party productions no longer worked under the evolving media distribution platforms. We're excited to have recognized these market paradigm changes and responded with a strategy which has now been demonstrated to be working," he concluded.

Other features in development or preproduction for Hannover House and MyFlix include:

THE LEGEND OF BELLE STARR - an epic period western, set in 1889 prior to the infamous Oklahoma Land Rush. Preproduction has commenced, and negotiations are in motion with three major stars.

MELTDOWN - an action feature about a terrorist attack on a U.S. Nuclear Power plant. Production is planned for early 2023.

MODERN ANTIQUITIES - An inspiring drama about a young Cherokee teen who discovers wealth and happiness after embracing cultural heirlooms. Production is planned for November, 2022.

"Each production budget includes a fee for operations and overhead," said Parkinson. "This enables us to staff-up to accommodate more productions as well as to alleviate or eliminate the prior need of using the company's stock registration as a means of financing. The registration of our stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission is an important step and essential priority towards adding stability and credibility of the HHSE shares. However, the need for a secondary stock offering to help fund operations and MyFlix is being dramatically reduced through the success of the company's original productions. We see this as a positive step towards enhancing earnings on a per-share basis as well as building long-term balance sheet value from the equity positions in these original productions," he concluded.

Hannover House shares are currently traded on the OTC Pinksheets under ticker symbol HHSE. Following the company's registration filing, the stock will be elevated to the OTC: QB status, which is expected to attract more shareholders and trading volume. Hannover House has been operating continuously for nearly 30-years and became a publicly-traded equity in December 2009 after the reverse-merger into Target Development Group, Inc. Over the past twelve years, the company's share price has averaged at $.021 / share, with occasional spikes on news and activities to as high as $.06 / share. The current share pricing is hovering just above 1-cent, which Parkinson feels could rapidly rise as traders begin to learn of the company's success under the new business model.

