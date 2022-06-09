Capital for Colleagues plc - Unaudited Interim Results

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

9 June 2022

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2022

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2022

Financial Highlights

Revenues of £216,000 (2021: £198,000), comprising interest receivable, dividends received and fees

Profit of £0.23 million for the six-month period (2021: profit of £1.29 million, after tax adjustments)

Net assets of £12.65 million as at 28 February 2022 ( 28 February 2021 : £9.43 million)

( : £9.43 million) NAV per share of 68.38 pence as at 28 February 2022 ( 28 February 2021 : 61.05 pence per share)

Portfolio Highlights

Exit/redemption of shares in 3 investees for combined cash proceeds of £840,000

£220,000 of additional debt funding provided to 2 investee companies

Certain investments revalued upwards by a total of £390,000, to reflect underlying performance and prospects

Investment portfolio at the period end comprised 14 unquoted EOBs ( 28 February 2021 : 15)

Chief Executive's Statement

There was continued progress across the Company's portfolio during the six months ended 28 February 2022 and this has enabled the Directors to increase the value attributable to a number of the Company's investments.

Material developments in the six months

Capital for Colleagues raised £1.95 million (before expenses) through a placing of 3,050,337 new ordinary shares at a price of 64p per share.

The Company sold its investment in portfolio company, Office for Public Management Limited ('OPML'), for cash consideration of £469,000. The Company invested £250,000 in OPML in 2016 and realised its investment to leave OPML as a 100% EOB.

The Company's holding of 'A' ordinary shares in portfolio company, TPS Investment Holdings Limited ('TPS'), was redeemed for cash consideration of approximately £121,000. The Company retains an interest in the TPS 'B' ordinary shares, which were valued at £510,000 as at 31 August 2021 .

. Portfolio company, Bright Ascension Limited ('BAL'), redeemed the Company's interest in BAL's 'A' ordinary shares for cash consideration of £250,000.

The Company agreed to sell its interest in the 'A' ordinary shares of The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited ('HBC') for minimum consideration of £250,000 over a 5-year period. The Company retains a 15% interest in HBC's issued ordinary shares.

Loans totaling £220,000 were made to two existing investees: Computer Application Services Limited and South Cerney Outdoor Limited, providing those companies with additional working capital.

Financial Results

In the six months ended 28 February 2022, the Company generated income of £216,000 (2021: £198,000), principally from interest and dividends receivable and fees associated with our investments. As at 28 February 2022, the Company had net assets of £12.65 million (2021: £9.43 million).

Outlook

We continue to promote the commercial and financial benefits of EOBs at every opportunity and are pleased to see increasing recognition of EOBs as important generators of equitable and dynamic growth.

Alistair Currie

Chief Executive

PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT Unaudited 6 months to 28

February 2022

£'000 Unaudited 6 months to 28 February 2021

£'000 Audited 12 months to 31 August 2021

£'000 Revenue 216 198 435 Fair value gain on investments 297 1,042 2,423 513 1,240 2,858 Administrative expenses (286) (236) (518) PROFIT FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS 227 1,004 2,340 Finance Income - - 1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 227 1,004 2,341 Tax - 286 286 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 227 1,290 2,627 BALANCE SHEET As at As at As at 28 February 2022 28 February 2021 31 August 2021 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, plant & equipment 4 7 6 Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 7,278 6,987 7,820 Loans and receivables 1,063 943 239 8,345 7,937 8,065 Current Assets Trade and other receivables 172 545 892 Cash and cash equivalents 4,180 1,027 1,907 4,352 1,572 2,799 TOTAL ASSETS 12,697 9,509 10,864

EQUITY AND LIABILTIES Equity Called up share capital 7,397 6,176 6,176 Share premium 1,810 1,099 1,099 Retained profits 3,438 2,152 3,489 Total Equity 12,645 9,427 10,764 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 52 82 100 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 12,697 9,509 10,864

The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).