Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Letter of Intent "LOI" for Fly540 Kenya ("Fly540") to purchase three (3) units of the STAR-ISMS® (In-Flight Safety Monitoring System) for three (3) of its airline fleet.

Fly540 is East Africa's premier low-cost airline offering low fares on scheduled flights all year round to destinations within Kenya and Zanzibar in Tanzania. Headquartered in Nairobi and operating from Jomo Kenyatta International and Wilson Airports' Fly540 flies to Eldoret' Kisumu' Lamu' Lodwar' Malindi' Mombasa and across the border to Zanzibar utilizing 3 Dash-8 aircraft.

Fly540 took to the skies in November 2006. The company's first flights were between Nairobi and Mombasa using a 48-seat ATR 42-320 turbo prop aircraft. The destination network was soon increased with more domestic routes and extra airplanes were added to the existing fleet. The value for money flights won instant popularity among passengers as this was the first time they could affordably and conveniently travel by air.

Mr. Amir Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer of Star said: "The Fly540 LOI is another achievement towards Star's revamped sales efforts. We are excited to have this opportunity to work with Fly540 on their Dash-8 aircraft and with it a new addition to our STC pool. We look forward to providing them with the solutions to improve their flight safety and bring optimization to their operations."

Mr. Don Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Fly540 said: "We are keen on installing the STAR-ISMS® system and look forward to utilizing the product to improve our Safety, Efficiency and profitability."

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About Fly540 - www.fly540.com

