Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO* report. Gartner defines the "customer service business process outsourcing (CS BPO) market as the delegation of customer service business process activities to support existing and potential clients to a third-party service provider. The services provided may include digital services, assisted channel services, technology and system integration, infrastructure, software development and design, reporting and analytics, and business process management."

Teleperformance was recognized leader in this magic quadrant report based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. "Gartner analysts evaluate vendors on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods or procedures that enable CS BPO provider performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and positively impact revenue, customer retention and reputation within Gartner's view of the market. Further, Gartner says "CSS leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to identify the vendor best suited to support their digital and live assist channel needs."

"The world is evolving more rapidly in the digital era, but there is always a constant demand for high quality, fast and safe user experiences when interacting with any brand or entitysaid Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance. "As the largest global enterprise in our industry, we continue to grow because we continue to deliver, innovate, evolve and add value to our clients all around the world. Our success is based on serving the world with a high tech, high touch approach. We believe that this 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation reflects well on our great people and our continuous efforts to be a great partner our clients can grow with and depend on."

Gartner Magic Quadrant helps "get quickly educated about a market's competing technology providers and their ability to deliver on what end users require today and in the future". Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All right reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO, Deborah Alvord, Kathy Ross, Mark Dauigoy, Uma Challa, March 28, 2022.

Gartner, "Gartner Magic Quadrant", 2022, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

