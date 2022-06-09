The "Biofertilizers Market Research Report by Microorganism Type (Azospirillum, Azotobacter, and Blue-Green Algae), Technology, Crop Type, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biofertilizers Market size was estimated at USD 3,491.19 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,842.76 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.32% to reach USD 6,295.31 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

The publisher continuously monitors and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern Central Asia, and the United States.

This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Biofertilizers market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biofertilizers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.

It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

Agri Life

Agrinos AS

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Biomax Naturals

Borealis AG

Camson Biotechnologies Limited

Certis USA LLC

Criyagen Agri Biotech Pvt Ltd

ICL Group Ltd.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Lallemand Inc.

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Limited

MC FERTICOM Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Co. Ltd

National Fertilizer Ltd

Novozymes A/S

Origin Enterprises plc

Rizobacter Argentina SA

Symborg SL

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand from the organic industry worldwide

5.1.1.2. Growing application attributed to its potential benefits compared to chemical fertilizers

5.1.1.3. Surge in production and yield of crops coupled with environmental concerns

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Dearth of infrastructure and need for high initial investment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging adoption of precision farming and modern agriculture techniques

5.1.3.2. Robust investments and implementation in developing economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Non-favorable regulatory policies and availability of counterfeit products

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Biofertilizers Market, by Microorganism Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Azospirillum

6.3. Azotobacter

6.4. Blue-Green Algae

6.5. Mycorrhiza

6.6. Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

6.7. Rhizobium

7. Biofertilizers Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Carrier Enriched Biofertilizers

7.3. Liquid Biofertilizers

8. Biofertilizers Market, by Crop Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fruits Vegetables

8.3. Grains Cereals

8.4. Plantation Crops

8.5. Pulses Oilseeds

9. Biofertilizers Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Seed Treatment

9.3. Soil Treatment

10. Americas Biofertilizers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Biofertilizers Market

12. Europe, Middle East Africa Biofertilizers Market

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

14. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhyws5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005803/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900