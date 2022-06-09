IPSOS: Appointment of Dan Lévy as Group Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Dan Lévy

as Group Chief Financial Officer

Paris, June 9, 2022 - Ipsos announces the appointment of Dan Lévy as Group Chief Financial Officer as of June 10, 2022.

After training as an economist and statistician, Dan Lévy spent the first part of his career at the Ministry of Finance, in the Treasury Directorate and then in the Budget Directorate, in economic, financial and expenditure control functions. Between 2005 and 2007, he was seconded as an economist to the British Ministry of Finance in London.

Dan joined Societe Generale in 2010, initially at the General Inspection, an audit and consulting department at the service of the General Management, where he supervised missions in France and abroad on all the bank's business lines for 3 years. In 2013, Dan became senior banker, in charge of strategic relationship (financing and M&A) with Midcaps clients in the technology, engineering and business services sectors. In 2017, Dan led the merger project of two business centers dedicated to the bank's large corporate clients and served as director of the resulting business center (front-to-back organization of 230 people).

Dan is an alumnus of Ecole Polytechnique (Promotion 1996), ENSAE (Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Economique) and SciencesPo (Institut d'Etudes Politiques Paris).

Dan Lévy said: "I am very pleased and proud to join the Ipsos leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. I warmly thank Ben Page for his trust. In a complex and uncertain world, Ipsos has an essential role to play in helping governments and companies to decipher major societal trends, public opinion, understand and anticipate the behaviours of consumers, employees and citizens. I look forward to putting my energy, my financial skills as well as my international and management experience at the service of a global, innovative Group whose success and development over the last decades command respect and admiration."

Dan Lévy will report to Ben Page, Group CEO, and will replace Laurence Stoclet as Chief Financial Officer, Laurence Stoclet, Group Deputy CEO and previously Head of Finance and Support Functions at Ipsos.

Laurence Stoclet said: "I am highly confident that the transition with Dan Lévy, whom Ben Page has chosen to succeed me, will be successful. He will be able to rely on me during a transition period of a few months and, above all, on teams in charge of Finance and Reporting which are strong and stable, with an average seniority of 14 years. Dan is not only an experienced financier but also a data and statistics enthusiast, like all the key executives at Ipsos."

Laurence Stoclet's term of office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and her participation in the Group's Executive Committee will end on September 30, 2022, the date on which her other executive functions will have been transferred to the new management team led by Ben Page. Laurence Stoclet will continue to advise Ben Page in relation to certain minority interests, not consolidated in the Group's accounts or having minority partners with whom she will continue to represent the Group.

Ben Page said: "I am delighted to welcome Dan as our new CFO, who will be working closely with me as part of our new global management team. Dan's extensive skills in financing, M&A and cash management as well as strong international and management experience of large and diverse teams make him the right choice for Ipsos, and particularly for our planned growth plan for 2025 that I will be present on June 14. I would also like to thank sincerely Laurence for her major contribution to Ipsos over the past two decades in building our global network and systems that our growth will depend on."

