Ilixadencel, Immunicum's cell-based cancer immunotherapy, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA as a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST). The treatment is currently in preparations to start a Phase II trial in GIST, which we expect to begin later this year, in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). The ODD award adds to the fast-track designation previously awarded to ilixadencel in GIST in December 2020, highlighting the unmet medical need in this indication. GIST are a rare type of gastrointestinal tumour for which TKIs are commonly prescribed. The ODD award represents further external recognition for ilixadencel and Immunicum's underlying platform, in our view.

