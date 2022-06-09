The 1 bitcoin "cryptonote" will be publicly revealed at an event on June 9, 2022 in Austin, Texas

Noteworthy, the premier architect of physical cryptonotes is excited to announce the next phase of its project with the official reveal of its 1 bitcoin cryptonote. Created by cryptocurrency pioneer Peter Vessenes and former Director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing within the U.S. Treasury Larry Felix, alongside the foremost designers and innovators in central banking and currency printing, the notes are available for reservation and will be ready for purchase later this year.

Noteworthy Founder Peter Vessenes and MyEtherWallet Co-founder Kevin Monahan will be presenting the cryptonotes during a fireside chat on Thursday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. Peter will be available for comment or interview on-site from June 9 June 11.

Noteworthy notes are intricately designed and counterfeit-resistant without compromising quality. The front of the cryptonote will notate the type of the cryptocurrency, while the back is adorned with abstract concepts that represent the contemporary vision of the project. Swiss franc designer Manuela Pfrunder created each cryptonote with intentionality of design seeking to combine color schemes and graphics that effectively represented the essence of blockchain technology. Each 1 bitcoin cryptonote contains a secure cryptographic microcontroller and offers a comprehensive suite of the banknote industry's most advanced security features.

"When I started working in bitcoin over a decade ago, 1 BTC was worth 5 one hundredths of a penny," said Co-Founder Peter Vessenes. "We've experienced hypergrowth since then. If Bitcoin were a currency, it would be the fourth largest worldwide using M0 as a benchmark. Despite that, 97% of the world doesn't or can't engage with crypto. I wanted to recruit the best banknote team in the world and give them a pretty simple brief: It's time for the crypto world to have high quality physical cryptonote. They delivered. These Noteworthy cryptonotes are beautiful, printed to nation-state banknote grade, and have top-tier cryptography embedded in them. They are a new sort of object one in which the digital and physical items are fully integrated; in short, they're truly principled paper cryptonote for the next hundred years."

Founded in 2020, the Noteworthy project is led by an esteemed group of experts, including former U.S. Mint Director Edmund Moy, Swiss franc designer Manuela Pfrunder, former Currency and Identity industry CEO Philippe Barreau, and semiconductor veteran Hans Olsen.

To reserve your Noteworthy cryptonote, please visit noteworthy.ag.

Co-Founded by Peter Vessenes and Larry Felix in 2020, Noteworthy is the premier architect of the physical cryptonote to notate bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Noteworthy allows for digital assets to have the reliability and transparency of cryptocurrency while acknowledging the increased security, familiarity, and trust a physical banknote provides the consumer. For more information, visit www.noteworthy.ag.

