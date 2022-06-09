Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) (Paris:ALDVI), announces that its Combined General Meeting held on June 9, 2022, authorized the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months to purchase shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. After deliberation, the Board, meeting on the same day, unanimously decided to implement this program.

The shares may be repurchased on one or more occasions at such times as the Board of Directors may determine. Advicenne reserves the right to use options or derivatives in accordance with applicable regulations.

The total number of shares that may be repurchased is 10% of the capital, adjusted if necessary to consider any capital increases or reductions that may occur during the term of the program. The maximum purchase price is 21 euros per share and the maximum amount of the transaction has been set at 3,000,000 euros.

The Company will engage an investment services provider under its liquidity contract in accordance with the market practice accepted by the AMF ("Autorité des Marchés Financiers") in respect of liquidity contracts for shares.

A full description of the share buyback program is provided on pages 228 to 231 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document, which is available on Advicenne's website (www.advicenne.com), in the Investors/Financial Information section, and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology.

Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005806/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, CEO

+33 (0)1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Ulysse Communication

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Ashley Tapp, Davide Salvi

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: advicenne@consilium-comms.com