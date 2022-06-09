Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Newsfile Corp. (Newsfile), an official media partner of PDAC 2022, is pleased to announce a complimentary press release offer for all exhibiting companies of The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention to be held in Toronto from June 13th-15th.







Newsfile is an official media partner of PDAC 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1330/127109_4a7519c0e4b5d9a5_001full.jpg





Working together, Newsfile and PDAC have created an automated builder that will quickly generate a press release for a PDAC Exhibitor. By using our pre-existing template, a typical PDAC Exhibitor can create a release in about three minutes.

"As the premier mining event in the world, Newsfile is proud to partner with PDAC to help Exhibitors tell their investors where and how to find them at PDAC 2022," said Ian Tennant, Director of Business Development, Newsfile Corp. "We encourage all PDAC Exhibiting companies to announce their attendance at this world class event through this complimentary offer."



Newsfile will be on hand to meet and speak with participants at PDAC 2022 and wishes everyone a successful event.





About Newsfile

Established in 1997, Newsfile is your customer-first newswire and regulatory filing team that delivers service and support you won't find anywhere else in the industry.

Our comprehensive circuits distribute news to a worldwide audience of investors, analysts and institutions while ensuring compliance with all Stock Exchanges by reaching major broker terminals, financial databases, aggregators, media and more.

Companies choose Newsfile for service excellence powered by experienced professionals who make the difference.





About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration. The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada and has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. This year marks our 90th Anniversary.

Website: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

Contact:

Newsfile Corp.

Melissa Strle

Marketing Associate

(416) 806-1750

office@newsfilecorp.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127109