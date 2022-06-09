Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBJT ISIN: CA73689L2075 Ticker-Symbol: POTA 
Tradegate
08.06.22
15:09 Uhr
0,062 Euro
+0,001
+1,46 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0570,06515:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PORTOFINO RESOURCES
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC0,062+1,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.