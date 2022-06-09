ActivePure Medical Presents at the 2022 Texas Health Care Association Summer Conference

The Healthcare-Focused Continuous Disinfection Technology Provider will Present on Infection Prevention in the Long-term Care Industry

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / ActivePure Medical will attend and present at the Texas Health Care Association's 2022 Summer Conference. Caitlin Stowe, MPH, CPH, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC, ActivePure Medical's vice president of clinical affairs and medical liaison, will present "Back to the Future: The Evolution of Infection Prevention" on how long-term care facilities can improve the environment of care for residents and providers. Stowe's presentation will dive into the history of cleaning and disinfection and discuss how emerging technologies assist in the battle against Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). The 2022 Texas Health Care Association Summer Conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Bastrop, Texas, from June 13 through 15.

Stowe's presentation will be on Wednesday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to registered attendees.

The Texas Health Care Association (THCA) is an organization with a mission to ensure the integrity and improve long-term healthcare services. For over 70 years, THCA has served for-profit and non-profit long-term care providers, including skilled nursing centers, rehabilitation facilities, assisted living communities and nursing homes. The association is an advocate for long-term healthcare funding, regulations and education to provide the best possible care for residents in nursing and assisted living facilities.?

The 2022 THCA Summer Conference provides for-profit and non-profit long-term care providers opportunities to network and share best practices. In addition, the conference will kick off with the Party FORE PAC fundraiser and the annual THCA PAC golf tournament.

"I am grateful to our customer, Southwest LTC, for recommending us as a presenter at this event. We are excited to share emerging ideas with conference attendees on new technology to prevent infection as an additive to current cleaning and disinfection practices," said Stowe. "We know current protocols leave gaps like missed areas or recontamination between cleaning and disinfection schedules. It is a great opportunity to learn how technology like ActivePure can fill the gap without requiring an operator since labor shortages remain a major concern for patient safety."?

ActivePure Technology launched ActivePure Medical as the exclusive healthcare provider of its technology, a patented and award-winning advanced photocatalytic oxidation process that turns ambient air into protective molecules. ActivePure Medical provides a customized solution for each facility to improve the environment of care. ActivePure Medical works with healthcare facilities to provide stand-alone or installed HVAC units, including independent living facilities, assisted living communities, skilled nursing homes and continuing care retirement communities.

At Southwest LTC Management Services, LLC, ActivePure Medical achieved a 100% reduction in high-risk levels of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

"Installing ActivePure Medical has been a game-changer in helping control infection prevention in our facilities," said Ronald Payne, CEO at Southwest LTC Management Services, and past chair of THCA. "The work of our units has helped to reassure our residents, guests and staff on the efforts we have taken to assure a safer environment of care. We are excited to bring this opportunity to other members of the THCA network."? ?

The active, continuous air and surface disinfection technology creates oxidizing molecules that seek and reduce airborne and surface pathogens. Through independent testing, ActivePure proved to be safe for use in spaces occupied with employees and patients, cleared for no negative interaction with or from healthcare equipment, and effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens, as tested.

To register for the 2022 Texas Health Care Association Summer Conference, visit?www.TXHCA.org/.

For more information on ActivePure Medical and how it assists long-term healthcare facilities in reducing HAIs, please visit?www.ActivePureMedical.com?or call 800-572-6241.?

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure engineers designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). ActivePure Medical has been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory and healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

