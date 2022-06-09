DJ RUBIS: Minutes of the CSM of 9 June 2022: approval of all resolutions and business update

Paris, 9 June 2022, 5.45 p.m.

MINUTES OF THE CSM OF 9 JUNE 2022:

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Rubis was held on Thursday 9 June 2022, at 2.00 p.m. at Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France. It was chaired by M. Gilles Gobin.

This Shareholders' Meeting was webcast live on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) and remains available for replay on this website and via the following link https://channel.royalcast.com/rubisen/#!/rubisen/20220609_1.

The highlights, the strategy, the business in 2021 and the CSR approach were presented to shareholders by the Management. Management reiterated its vision of the Group's development over the medium/long term. Bruno Krief (Chief Financial Officer) added: "The first quarter of 2022 has started well with a gross profit up 7% in Retail & Marketing and up 19% in supply/shipping (sub-segment of Support & Services). The beginning of the second quarter is in line with the progress observed in Q1, pointing to a good development in operating results (at constant perimeter) overall for the first half of the year. Afterwards, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board then described the Company's governance. Finally, the Statutory Auditors presented their reports.

No written question has been sent to the Company by shareholders beforehand. Following a questions and answers session with shareholders attending physically the meeting, the resolutions were submitted to shareholders' vote.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions, and in particular:

-- the statutory and consolidated financial statements for FY 2021;

-- the payment of a dividend of EUR1.86 per ordinary share and EUR0.93 per preference share (the ex-dividenddate is 14 June 2022 and the dividend will be paid in cash on 16 June 2022);

-- the renewal of Carole Fiquemont's, Chantal Mazzacurati's and Marc-Olivier Laurent's terms of office asSupervisory Board members;

-- the appointment of Cécile Maisonneuve, Carine Vinardi and Alberto Pedrosa as Supervisory Board members;

-- the appointment of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditor;

-- the compensation paid during or awarded in respect of FY 2021 to the corporate officers;

-- the compensation policies applicable to the corporate officers for FY 2022;

-- the tacit renewal of a related-party agreement already approved by the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting;

-- the authorisation granted to the Management Board to carry out a share buyback programme in the frameworkof a liquidity agreement;

-- the authorisation granted to the Management Board to set up performance shares plan(s);

-- the amendment to Article 54 of the by-laws relating to the fixed compensation of the Management Board.

The detailed outcome of the votes will soon be published on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) under the tab "Shareholders - General Meeting - General Meeting June 09, 2022 - Other Documents".

Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

