Partnership With Epic Games' Unreal Engine Showcases Design Innovation From Concept to Consumer

In partnership with Epic Games' Unreal Engine and CONCEPTKICKS, Timberland unveils a one-of-a-kind design innovation experience that blends the physical and virtual worlds to reimagine product design and engage consumers in the journey. Centered on Timberland's CONSTRUCT: 10061 program, the partnership invites players and footwear afficionados from around the world to enter the universe of design, creation and innovation -- highlighted by an immersive playable experience in Fortnite.

In partnership with Epic Games' Unreal Engine and CONCEPTKICKS, Timberland unveils a one-of-a-kind design innovation experience in Fortnite.

Elements of the multi-faceted, multi-stakeholder project include:

Timberland Design Lab and Maker Space, in Fortnite: Get a rare glimpse into Timberland's footwear innovation and design process by visiting the virtual design lab in Fortnite -- a re-creation of the brand's real-world innovation lab and maker space.

Meta Design Workshop: Footwear innovators from Timberland's Advanced Concepts Energy (ACE) team, CONCEPTKICKS and CONSTRUCT: 10061 paired up with digital innovators from BeyondCreative for a design workshop and build that took place entirely in the virtual Timberland Design Lab in Fortnite. The outcome was four spectacular Metaboots including a replica of the iconic yellow boot, plus three original boots inspired by custom outdoor biomes created as part of the project.

Timberland Parkour Trails: This immersive gaming experience takes place on a custom Fortnite island featuring Arctic, Desert and Forest biomes. After visiting the Design Lab, players take on challenges and obstacles in each of the biomes, unlocking special effects when they reach the Metaboots and bring the samples back to the lab. MAP CODE: 4313-0063-0736.

Metaboots, in AR: The Forest Metaboot was recreated in high fidelity using Unreal Engine and is viewable and accessible in AR through Sketchfab. The AR boot appears against backdrops modeled after the Forest biome and built using Unreal Engine's Quixel Megascans.

Prototype Boots, in AR: Eight physical prototypes from a recent IRL workshop have also been scanned and placed against biome-inspired backdrops using Unreal Engine-powered Twinmotion and Quixel Megascans. These are also accessible in AR through Sketchfab.

"Timberland was built on a foundation of footwear innovation; our partnership with Epic Games' Unreal Engine allows us to explore new dimensions as we envision the future of bootmaking and boot culture," said Drieke Leenknegt, chief marketing officer for Timberland. "We've brought the collaboration model into the metaverse by inviting innovators such as Daniel Bailey, Zixiong Wei and Aisha Kujk to co-create Metaboots with our own ACE designers, in Fortnite. At the same time, we're inviting consumers into the world of design innovation within an amazing Fortnite experience. The possibilities to connect in the metaverse are endless."

The CONSTRUCT: 10061 Fortnite experience is being launched at Timberland's flagship Orefici11 store during Milan Design Week, where guests will check out physical prototypes, witness live game play and participate in real time as a fifth Metaboot is created in Fortnite. The brand has tapped Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, who began creating videos in 6th grade and has risen to be one of the most recognized and followed Fortnite players/creators in the world.

"Timberland has built a legacy around some of the most beloved products in footwear, in large part thanks to their innovative, forward-thinking mindset," said Raffaella Camera, head of Brands at Unreal Engine, Epic Games. "Through the usage of Unreal Engine-based tools and virtual worlds, brand enthusiasts have the chance to engage with Timberland boots in ways not possible today, while designers are able to create and collaborate in completely new ways, with the help of real-time 3D technology. It's exciting to imagine where we can take this together."

Started in 2018, each year CONSTRUCT: 10061 brings together the best footwear innovators and creators from around the world to rethink and push the boundaries of bootmaking. For S22, CONSTRUCT enters the metaverse for the first time.

"By connecting artists and creatives from different industries, we challenge and learn from each other and often have ideas we'd never come up with by ourselves," said Daniel Bailey, founder and creative director of CONCEPTKICKS. "This season we brought a completely different medium into the mix with Fortnite. It was fascinating to see how the builders from BeyondCreative would interpret and manipulate existing elements to try to create the footwear designers' vision."

The creative strategy in bringing CONSTRUCT: 10061 into Fortnite was led by Metavision. "For this project, we were really interested in capturing the design process and showing how the Metaboots came to life," said Luke Price, co-founder and creative director of Metavision. "It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with creators from different disciplines at BeyondCreative and CONSTRUCT, learn about each other's styles and influences, and create some amazing things. Metavision is focused on finding new ways to engage with audiences and tell stories in the metaverse and it's been fantastic to work with Timberland and partners who share this ethos."

ABOUT TIMBERLAND

Timberland is a global outdoor and work inspired brand that's on a mission to inspire and equip a new generation to step outside, work hard together and move the world forward. Based in Stratham, New Hampshire, Timberland also has international headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. Best known for its original yellow work boot introduced in 1973 to take on the harsh elements of New England, Timberland today offers a full range of footwear, apparel and accessories made with eco-conscious innovation for people who share the brand's passion for enjoying and protecting Nature.

At the heart of the Timberland brand is a vision for a more green and equitable future. This comes to life through a decades-long commitment to make products responsibly, protect the outdoors, and strengthen communities around the world. To learn more and share in Timberland's mission, visit a Timberland store, timberland.com or follow @timberland or @timberlandpro. Timberland is a VF Corporation brand.

ABOUT CONCEPTKICKS

Founded by Daniel Bailey, one of the world's leading footwear design influencers, CONCEPTKICKS is a media platform and creative studio specializing in footwear design, art direction and branding. With their background in industrial design, the studio has found a niche in directing product activations that balance the stories behind technical knowledge and current consumer tastes.

ABOUT UNREAL ENGINE

Epic Games' Unreal Engine is the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, live events, simulation and other industries choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds.

ABOUT METAVISION

Metavision is the studio and agency for the metaverse. We work with entertainment companies and brands to build their presence and strategy in virtual worlds. From creating ongoing branded worlds for brands to generating the next wave of entertainment IP, Metavision is the studio and agency to engage the dynamic audiences of Metaverse and build the next generation of entertainment and brand experiences. For more information on Metavision visit https://metavision.studio/.

ABOUT BEYONDCREATIVE

BeyondCreative is a Fortnite Creative game studio that develops bespoke digital experiences for some of the biggest brands in the World. Since being founded in 2020, BeyondCreative has brought more than 15 brands to life in Fortnite, some of which have been involved in winning multiple recognizable awards for their agency clients and ultimately opening the doors for how brands can offer fan engagement through Fortnite to the hard-to-reach gaming audience. For more information on our projects, please visit www.beyondcreative.gg.

