EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the 'Company') announces

the results of the Annual General Meeting

held on 09 June 2022 at 11:00 AM

at Hotel Amathus, 75 Amathus Avenue, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus

9 June 2022, Nicosia, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 9 June 2022.

All matters contained in the Notice of the AGM issued on 18 May 2022 were considered and accordingly, resolutions were duly approved on the following:

1. Approval of the results of the Company for the year ended on 31 December 2021

2. Acknowledgement of the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company not to declare a dividend out of available profits from the year ended on 31 December 2021

3. The following new board members were elected for a 3-year period:

Michael Cuthbert Tomasz Dukala Hans Messmer Gustav Stenbolt Olga Melnikova Annamaria Vassiliades

The remuneration of the all the new Board Members be considered and determined by the Board of Directors of the Company.

4. Re-Election of DELOITTE AG, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND as auditors of the Company alongside DELOITTE CYPRUS, for a period of one year

5. Conversion of the currency of the authorized and issued share capital of the Company from USD to EUR.

Following the conversion, the authorised share capital of the Company shall be equal to EUR 20,460,000 divided into 21,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.93 each and 1,000,000 Class A shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.93 each and the issued share capital equal to 13,400,390.5 divided into 14,409,022 ordinary shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.93 each.

The Memorandum and Articles of Association will be amended accordingly. The amended Memorandum and Articles of Association become effective today and will be available on the Company's homepage as soon as registered with the Company's registrar and having received the signed version by the Cyprus Registrar.

The Company's shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: CY0109992111) will be traded in EUR accordingly starting from 10 June 2022.

