Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Doris Meyer as a director. The number of directors of the Company is now restored to three by this appointment.

Doris Meyer is the Corporate Secretary of the Company. She gained her early experience in the mining industry as Vice President Finance of Queenstake Resources Ltd. from 1985 to 2003. Ms. Meyer launched her private company Golden Oak in October 1996 with Queenstake as her first client. Since that time, Golden Oak has provided publicly traded mineral exploration companies with administrative, financial reporting and corporate compliance services. Ms. Meyer is also Corporate Secretary and Director for a number of publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX-V. Ms. Meyer is a past member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Ms. Meyer has been the Corporate Secretary of the Company since 2008.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,

President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704542/Azarga-Metals-Announces-Director-Appointment