Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKWX ISIN: CA05478A1093 Ticker-Symbol: TGPP 
Stuttgart
09.06.22
21:00 Uhr
0,019 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.06.2022 | 19:32
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Doris Meyer as a director. The number of directors of the Company is now restored to three by this appointment.

Doris Meyer is the Corporate Secretary of the Company. She gained her early experience in the mining industry as Vice President Finance of Queenstake Resources Ltd. from 1985 to 2003. Ms. Meyer launched her private company Golden Oak in October 1996 with Queenstake as her first client. Since that time, Golden Oak has provided publicly traded mineral exploration companies with administrative, financial reporting and corporate compliance services. Ms. Meyer is also Corporate Secretary and Director for a number of publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX-V. Ms. Meyer is a past member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. Ms. Meyer has been the Corporate Secretary of the Company since 2008.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and CEO

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704542/Azarga-Metals-Announces-Director-Appointment

AZARGA METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.