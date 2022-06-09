Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One and Rio Tinto To Host Event Discussing New Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / (TSX:NANO) (OTC:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB)

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), is hosting a live steam event today with Rio Tinto and links previously provided in earlier news release will no longer work. Please see updated live streaming links below.

English https://iframe.dacast.com/live/d9096886654ded8fe9e0e5748f27bf1f/78fffff7-2aea-10eb-d1cc-c4269c22bb4e

Français https://iframe.dacast.com/live/d9096886654ded8fe9e0e5748f27bf1f/5a65827e-f457-0e99-ed56-6fd80c4bc03c

An archived video will be posted on the Nano One website after the event.

About Nano One

Nano One® Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a mining and metals company operating in 35 countries around the world that produces the materials essential to human progress. It aims to help pioneer a more sustainable future, from partnering in the development of technology that can make the aluminum smelting process entirely free of direct GHG emissions, to providing the world with the materials it needs - such as copper and titanium - to build a new low-carbon economy and products like electric vehicles and smartphones.

Rio Tinto has a long history in Québec, Canada where it operates significant aluminium, iron and titanium businesses. Rio Tinto is building a leading battery materials business, with three lithium projects in development across the United States, Argentina and Serbia.

