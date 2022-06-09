Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 Ticker-Symbol: NKO 
Frankfurt
09.06.22
08:24 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,100
-1,63 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2022 | 20:05
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cryogenic Industries: Mark Simon Named Vice President Operations & Manufacturing for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group Pumps Functional Unit

TEMECULA, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Mark Simon has been named Vice President, Operations & Manufacturing for the Pumps Functional Unit.

Mark has significant operations and global experience, most recently with Ebara in Reno for the last nine years, providing leadership as the Vice President of Operations/General Manager for the Cryodynamics division. His extensive education and certifications include a BS in Business Management, Greenbelt Lean/Six Sigma Certification, and ISO/QS 9000 certification.

In this role, Mark will lead global operations for the Cryogenic Pumps Business Unit and work to align and adjust the Group's sites for growth, quality standards, safety, and reporting. He will develop and implement the global manufacturing strategy and operational excellence management system.

"Mark's impressive background and experience in the industrial machinery and energy industry will be of great benefit to NCEIG Pumps Unit and he will serve as a new member of our Senior Leadership Team," according to Daryl Lamy, President, Cryogenic Pumps Unit.

Mark will be based in Reno, Nevada, and will travel extensively to the Group's global and domestic pump locations. With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


NIKKISO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.