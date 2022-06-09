Regulatory News:
Latécoère (Paris:LAT):
DATE
NOMBRE D'ACTIONS
NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
31 mai 2022
535.650.357
Number of theoretical voting rights *: 598,610,765Number of exercisable voting rights**: 598,489,385
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
