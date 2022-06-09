Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

DATE NOMBRE D'ACTIONS NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE 31 mai 2022 535.650.357 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 598,610,765 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 598,489,385

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

