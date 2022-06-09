Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 juin/June 2022) - The common shares of Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. is a junior mining company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Company's Solitude Lake Property located near the Savant Lake area of the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

Les actions ordinaires de Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. est une petite société minière engagée dans l'exploration minière et l'acquisition d'actifs miniers au Canada. Son objectif est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques de métaux précieux et de métaux de base et de mener son programme d'exploration sur la propriété Solitude Lake de la société située près de la région de Savant Lake de la division minière Patricia, en Ontario.

Issuer/Émetteur: Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): COP Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 16 671 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 017 100 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 21755L 10 6 ISIN: CA 21755L 10 6 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 10 juin/June 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 14 juin/June 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for COP. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.