Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - The 'Inner Child Workshop', launched by stefanossifandos.com, helps clients connect with their inner child, enabling them to overcome the challenges they face in their day-to-day lives.

The 'inner child' is the part of people's psyches associated with childhood experiences. This can often harbor experiences and traumas that become deep-rooted in our subconscious. These can then express themselves in their daily lives through anxiety, depression, codependency, and eating disorders, for example.

Sifandossifandos.com emphasizes that everyone has an inner child that needs attention and care; Sifandos himself, the founder of stafanossifandos.com, said, "We all need to understand and connect to our inner child. By doing this, we can discover what our inner child seeks and what we can do to lessen the anxiety or stress being felt by this highly influential part of our psyche."

The three-day workshop consists of 1:1 coaching and virtual breakout room experiences, during which participants can share their discoveries in intimate settings. This can help them to elucidate deep-seated feelings and thoughts. This is achieved by providing specialized tools and modalities to create meaningful transformation and break unhealthy patterns of behavior.

"Any childhood experience could take root and manifest as a reaction to trauma, even if the experience might not have seemed hugely significant at the time. It could have simply been a comment made by a teacher that made us feel as though we weren't good enough, and this has then stuck with us via our inner child. It is important to understand that the ways in which our nervous systems respond to the world and relationships are also influenced by the inner child. Through the 'Inner Child Workshop,' we aim to bring up these repressed emotions and release them healthy, freeing," Hassler and Sifandos underline.

The pandemic brought new difficulties surrounding mental health as a worryingly high number of Americans experienced issues with anxiety and depression. This trend was seen worldwide, with a 25% increase in the prevalence of these two mental conditions across the globe. Connecting with one's inner child can offer a potential path toward a healthier and less agitated mind, as it helps people to act more intentionally and to uncover the root causes of our mental afflictions.

For instance, studies have found that many people that suffer from eating disorders have a 'wounded' inner child that negatively impacts their adult lives. Furthermore, a number of those with issues pertaining to trust, intimacy, addictions, compulsions, and codependence have been found to have a neglected inner child.

Sifandossifandos.com has applied its experience in personal development and behavioral science to help special forces soldiers, Olympic gold medalists, and more. The program's coaches have over fifteen years of life coaching and spiritual psychology between them, having written three books, run a variety of wellness retreats, and hosted a podcast. Stefanossifandos.com is bringing its wisdom in the field of personal development to help its range of clients to improve their overall health and wellbeing through the 'Inner Child Workshop.'

