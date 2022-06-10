Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE:CRCC) (FSE: A2PL) ("Copland Road" or the "Company"), a Canadian investment issuer, announces the resignation of Ms. Nicole Rusaw as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Rusaw for her contributions as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanna Groszek as its Chief Financial Officer, effectively immediately.

Ms. Groszek has over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership positions. Most recently, she held the position of Group Chief Financial Officer at Ogilvy Canada/John St. Ms. Groszek is a CGA/CPA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University.

About Copland Road Capital Corporation

Copland Road is a Canadian investment firm that invests in assets across multiple industries, with the aim of creating tangible value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit https://copland-road.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Langstaff, Executive Chairman

langstaff@copland-road.com

(647) 242-4258

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements under its profile available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127156