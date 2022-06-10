Hackensack, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Illmatic Wraps, a premier vehicle customization business, announced that its printed chrome vinyl was named the winner of 'Best Wrap' from Cars 'N Kicks in 2019. At the time, a wrap like this was one of the hardest installations to complete in the industry due to the nature of the design.





"I find that when I put my mind to something, I can achieve it," said DJ B, better known as iLLGOD. "It was my dream, from an early age, to work with celebrities and become their go-to guy."

The company hand-picked every graphic to add to the multi-colored, chrome printed 2019 car.

About Illmatic Wraps

Illmatic Wraps has been a driving presence in the custom wrapping, commercial design and vehicle protection areas since 2016. The company specializes in the customization of cars through means of color change and design, using vinyl as a medium. Illmatic works on an array of vehicle types but the highest percentage consist of luxury vehicles.

