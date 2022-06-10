MetaBomb has launched the official game on June 8th, 2022, which features the first two game modes Chess Farm and Boss Hunt. To celebrate this historic event, MetaBomb hosts the airdrop event and the player competition with a total reward of $10,000 BUSD.

Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - MetaBomb, a famous bomb game built on Binance Smart Chain, has confirmed its much-awaited event: the official game has been officially released at 14:00 UTC, June 8th, 2022. It marks a fresh twist on the ever-expanding MetaBomb, which offers a unique and fun experience on both PCs and Android devices for players worldwide.

MetaBomb

The official game version comes with the first two game modes, Chess Farm and Boss Hunt. Bomb, Mystery Box, and Brick are also unlocked, which are essential resources to decide the Player's success in the MetaBomb world. Players have the freedom of trading items on the marketplace, upgrading, fusion heroes, and fusion bombs to take advantage of the battles.

Chest Farm Mode

With the Chess Farm mode, players can send up to five heroes into a mining area and place bombs to destroy chest blocks to collect Mystery Fragment, MTB token, and land on a 19x11-block map. Heroes will operate automatically without controlling manually, which helps players save plenty of time to do other tasks.

Placing a bomb consumes one mana. When the Hero runs out of mana, he will stop playing and enter the resting place, House, or hotel to recover them (0.5 mana/min).

Once the chests in a map are cleared, a new map with random terrain and chests will be spawned. The probability of chests and corresponding rewards can be found in this table: refers to this table.

Boss Hunt Mode

The Player sends up to five heroes to one map to fight the Boss in two minutes. Heroes will automatically move and place bombs to damage the Boss.

There are 5 Bosses belonging to 5 different elements: Fire, Wood, Thunder, Earth, and Water. The Hero will deal 30% additional damage to the Boss when equipped with the bomb that beats the Boss's Element and vice-versa.

Boss Hunt mode will open at 01:00 UTC and close at 00:00 UTC every day. Players have two free turns and up to 3 paid turns by MTB. Rewards will be sent to the mailbox when Boss Hunt mode is closed.

Watch the trailer below:





Airdrop and Top Player competition events

Along with the official game release, MetaBomb hosts the airdrop event and the player competition with a total reward of $10,000 BUSD. The events are available to the public and last until June 20th for the airdrop campaign and June 15th for the top player competition.

MetaBomb launches its official game on June 8th, after the massive Hero Box and Bomb Box sale events enjoyed significant attention. Over 8522 Bomb Boxes and 7,747 hero boxes have been sold to the community.

The team has also revealed that since the release of the Beta Testnet, the number of users has been steadily increasing. This week, there are over 1,053 wallets opened within the platform. MetaBomb consistently ranks as the top one transaction on Binance Smart Chain Testnet. It sets a critical stage for the official game launch.

Mr. VU, MetaBomb's CEO, states:

"MetaBomb raises the booming wave of GameFi2.0 and will have competitiveness on the global market. We will continue to enhance game features that players worldwide will enjoy and are committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful blockchain-based bomber game 2.0."

About MetaBomb

METABOMB is a Play-To-Earn game 2.0, based on Binance Smart Chain, and most game items are built as NFTs. Inspired by the famous Bomberman series, MetaBomb delivers fascinating bomber game experiences with beautiful graphic designs and multiple levels for beginners and professional players. Players control their heroes, place the bombs to complete the objectives of various game modes, including Chest Farm, Boss Hunt, PVP, Arena, and Tournament, and get $MTB and NFT items in return. Moreover, players can join hands to build, own, buy and rent properties in the metaverse world of Metabomb.

